Hiveterminal Token Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 64.2% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $703.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.02287258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00194296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00039399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00029499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00111668 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

