HMI Capital LLC Has $110.48 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

HMI Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 8.8% of HMI Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HMI Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $110,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from to in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.04.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $270.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $242.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $227.41 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

