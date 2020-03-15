HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,803 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of HomeStreet worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.92. HomeStreet Inc has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 7,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

