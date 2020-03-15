Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Hudson Resources stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. Hudson Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

