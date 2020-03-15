Humanscape 24 Hour Volume Reaches $445,021.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. Humanscape has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $445,021.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

