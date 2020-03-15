Hydro (HYDRO) Price Down 54.3% This Week

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinEx, Mercatox and BitMart. Hydro has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $478,731.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.94 or 0.04264937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00068392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00038888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

HYDRO is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bittrex, BitMart, CoinEx, Fatbtc, Mercatox, DEx.top, Upbit, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

