HyperExchange (HX) Price Down 44.9% Over Last Week

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $173,742.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.02278456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00196649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00039799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029596 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.