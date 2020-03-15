Iconic (ICON) Trading 64.9% Lower Over Last Week

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Iconic has traded 64.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconic has a total market cap of $1,564.44 and $19.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001373 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Iconic

Iconic (ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN.

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

