Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,186 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,912 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $11,886,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,142,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

