Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 406.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.27.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $117.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

