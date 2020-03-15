INT Chain Achieves Market Cap of $3.41 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Ethfinex, OKEx and OKEx Korea. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $546,858.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.67 or 0.04358804 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00069211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00038863 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004147 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, CoinEgg, OKEx Korea and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

