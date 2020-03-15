Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $8.89 on Friday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,805,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,349,268. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.