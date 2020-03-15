Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) is Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. cut its position in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,014,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,811,202 shares during the period. Intelsat makes up about 1.2% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. owned about 5.08% of Intelsat worth $49,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on I. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intelsat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

I stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 6,370,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,143,678. Intelsat SA has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $269.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intelsat Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

