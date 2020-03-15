Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,657 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BSJK opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

