Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after buying an additional 273,330 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 223,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 125,678 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,011.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

