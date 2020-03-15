InvestDigital One Day Volume Reaches $75,958.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $20.33 and $13.77. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $198,479.27 and approximately $75,958.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.02288727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00193975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00112028 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,185,273 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

