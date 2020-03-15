InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,522,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. InVitae has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 121,789 shares of company stock worth $2,525,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,454 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 736,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

