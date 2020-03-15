IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0239 on Top Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, IONChain has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $636,008.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.02304822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00193296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00038813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00111577 BTC.

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org.

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

