iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 479.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,844 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.