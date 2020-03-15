iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Raised by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,292,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.