iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 152,831 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 92,196 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,911,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,799,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.21 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

