iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.55 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

