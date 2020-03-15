iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.47. The company had a trading volume of 55,781,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,901,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.55 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

