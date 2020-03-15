Jewel (JWL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.58 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00005723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and $1.13 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.02298465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00192365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00057127 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00029550 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.