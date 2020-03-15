Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,442,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,700 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Johnson Controls International worth $58,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,625 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

