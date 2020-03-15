K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,745 shares during the period. Mosaic Acquisition comprises about 1.0% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 2.63% of Mosaic Acquisition worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 57,550 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $27,066,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Mosaic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 1,888.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 994,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 944,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

MOSC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

MOSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Mosaic Acquisition from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 100,000 shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,829.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 4,058 shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $41,675.66.

Mosaic Acquisition Profile

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

