KARMA (KARMA) Market Capitalization Tops $322,043.90

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 450.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $50.98 and $33.94. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $322,043.90 and approximately $131.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $24.43, $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $13.77, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

