Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,529 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.99% of Manhattan Associates worth $100,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 24.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

