Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 15,440 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Morningstar comprises approximately 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 4.11% of Morningstar worth $266,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 20.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,400,628.13. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,803,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,935,561.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.41, for a total transaction of $1,275,175.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,004,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,326,623.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,310 shares of company stock valued at $15,190,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.64 and a 1 year high of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

