Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $104,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,785.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,986.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,840.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $834.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,672.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

