Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $89.04 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,473 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Amphenol worth $89,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Amphenol by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $73.44 and a one year high of $110.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.66.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

