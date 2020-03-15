Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up 1.9% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.90% of FactSet Research Systems worth $396,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $253.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.93. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.65 and a 52-week high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.