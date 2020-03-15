Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 39,607 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.53% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $271,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

