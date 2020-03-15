Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,513 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 7.98% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $299,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $13,017,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $5,747,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $885,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,900 shares of company stock worth $8,808,283. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

