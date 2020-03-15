Kering (EPA:KER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €584.69 ($679.87).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €612.00 ($711.63) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €595.00 ($691.86) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €530.00 ($616.28) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KER opened at €405.00 ($470.93) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €537.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €520.50. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

