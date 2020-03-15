Kiltearn Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 4.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $124,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,917,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,565,000 after purchasing an additional 158,189 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.