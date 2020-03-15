Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 92,700 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 92,700 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 3.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of American Express worth $103,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $791,897,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $423,041,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $364,785,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,657,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $206,337,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $161,357,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average of $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

