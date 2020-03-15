Kin Market Cap Reaches $4.65 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Kin has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $18,022.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Kin has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.02301004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00193903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00039302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00112127 BTC.

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org.

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Allbit, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, OTCBTC, COSS, Bancor Network, Fatbtc and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

