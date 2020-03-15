Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,153 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.4% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,853,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 244,039,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,203,231.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Raymond James raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

KMI opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

