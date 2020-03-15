KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.04. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.