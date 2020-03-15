Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of Kraton worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kraton by 65.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 32,247 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Kraton by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraton by 69.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kraton by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 29.2% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kraton from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $408.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

