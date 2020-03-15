Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 13th total of 7,710,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $142,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,424. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,109 shares of company stock worth $590,788. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

