Kuende Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $27,023.65 and approximately $7.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Kuende has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.92 or 0.04348320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00069685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00038910 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018706 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004167 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,621,636 tokens. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

