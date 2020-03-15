Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $175.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $314.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $151.54 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

