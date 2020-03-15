Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,732 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,119 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,459,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,933,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 848,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $172.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $152.47 and a one year high of $220.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.31.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from to in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

