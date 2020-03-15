Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.81.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

