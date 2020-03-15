Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,196 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

