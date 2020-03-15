Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,476 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.09.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.