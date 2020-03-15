Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,569 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,397,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.64. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $99.09 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $251.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

