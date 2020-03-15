Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,999 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $205.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.57 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.35 and its 200 day moving average is $228.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

